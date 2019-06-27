0 Shares

Pamela Jean Hunt, 71, Glasgow, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the Medical Center, Bowling Green. She was born April 12, 1948 in Portsmouth, Virginia to the late Clarence and Essie Rosalind Fleshood Nelson. She was preceded in death by her former husband, Larry Hunt.

She was a member of Cave City Christian Church, a KY Colonel and former member of Cave Country Lions Club. She was a graduate of Arlington High School in Indiana.

Pam started her career by attending Indiana University and graduating as a medical assistant from the Indiana Medical and Dental Technology School in 1968. She was employed at Caverna Hospital as office manager and operating room tech for a number of years before becoming employed by the city of Cave City as the city-clerk/treasurer in 1993. She continued her education through the Paul Combs Institute in Lexington to become a Certified Kentucky Municipal Clerk and later a Kentucky Master Municipal Clerk in 2009. After Cave City became moist she added another hat as the alcohol and beverage control administrator.

Pam retired in 2012 and left her home of 45 years in Cave City and moved to Campbellsville to an American Saddle bred Horse Farm where she cared for 31 horses. She stated, “It was a dream come true.”

In 2018 she moved in with her daughter and her family in Glasgow. Pam stated that she was blessed with many friends and family that loved and cared about her.

Survivors include her daughter, Mindy Garmon (Eric); a granddaughter Haley Garmon; and a grandson, Camerin Garmon, all of Glasgow.

Funeral services with Wayne Hensley officiating will be at 11 AM Saturday, June 29th at Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel, Cave City, with burial in the Cave City Cemetery. Visitation at the funeral home will be from 4 to 8 PM Friday and on Saturday after 9 AM until time of services.