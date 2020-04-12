Park City Elementary principal selection continues
Officials with Barren County Schools will meet again in an attempt to name
a new principal at one of the district’s schools.
Officials say the Park City Elementary School site based decision making council will meet
Monday evening to continue the principal selection process. That meeting is set for 7 p.m. and
will be held virtually, according to a news release.
The committee met April 6 and 8 to discuss the selection process. It’s unclear when the principal
will be named.
Anthony Janes, the former principal at Park City Elementary, applied and was given the
principal’s position at Barren County Schools’ College Street Campus. Lori Downs formerly
held the position but transitioned into a position as a district student assistance coordinator.
Brad Johnson, who retired as principal of Barren County High School in June 2019, has worked
at Park City as interim principal since Janes left.