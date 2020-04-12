Park City Elementary principal selection continues

0 Shares

Officials with Barren County Schools will meet again in an attempt to name

a new principal at one of the district’s schools.

Officials say the Park City Elementary School site based decision making council will meet

Monday evening to continue the principal selection process. That meeting is set for 7 p.m. and

will be held virtually, according to a news release.

The committee met April 6 and 8 to discuss the selection process. It’s unclear when the principal

will be named.

Anthony Janes, the former principal at Park City Elementary, applied and was given the

principal’s position at Barren County Schools’ College Street Campus. Lori Downs formerly

held the position but transitioned into a position as a district student assistance coordinator.

Brad Johnson, who retired as principal of Barren County High School in June 2019, has worked

at Park City as interim principal since Janes left.

