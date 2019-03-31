Logo


PART 2 BARREN COUNTY GRAND JURY RETURNS INDICTMENTS

on 03/31/2019
The Barren County Grand Jury recently returned the following indictments. An indictment is an accusation only and is not a presumption of innocence or guilt unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Brittney Nichole Hudson, 18, of Glasgow was charged with the following on three separate indictments; possession of a control substance 1st degree, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, and possession of synthetic drugs 1st offense

Richard Wayne Neal, 55, of Horse Cave was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 10 or more dosage units, 1st offense, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, prescription controlled substance not in the proper container 1st offense, careless driving

Ezra Brian Deering, 46, of Bee Springs was charged with tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance 2nd degree, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, and persistent felony offender 1st degree

Steven J. Ginter, 46, of Goodlettsville, Tenn. was charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition, $10,000 or more but under 1 million

Dana Jean York, 36, of Glasgow was charged with possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 3rd or more offense

Kristi Lynn Duncan, 39, of Glasgow was charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition less than $10,000 and persistent felony offender 2nd degree

Tony Ray Keen, 38, of Glasgow was charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition less than $10,000 and peristent felony offender

Megan B. Thomas, 34, of Glasgow was charged with criminal mischief 1st degree, drug paraphenalia – buy/possess, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol/drugs 2nd offense, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, 1st offense, and criminal mischief 3rd degree

Tara Marie Glass, 37, of Fountain Run was charged with theft by deception, $500 or more but less than $10,000 and theft by deception, under $500

