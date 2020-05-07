Parts of Smoky Mountains to reopen starting this weekend

1 Shares

The Cataloochee hiking trail of the Great Smoky Mountains is carved through a forest in the Tennessee mountains.

(NPS / Victoria Stauffenberg)

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — Great Smoky Mountains National Park is starting to reopen parts of the park, beginning with many roads and trails this weekend.

The park has been closed since late March in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The park said in a news release that new safety measures will be implemented in facility operations and services to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as areas reopen. The release said some of the measures will include reduced group size limits, disinfectant fogging for restrooms and public buildings, installation of plexiglass shields at visitor centers and personal protective equipment requirements for maintenance workers.

The first phase begins Saturday.

