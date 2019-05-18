0 Shares

Pate Willard White age 79 of Edmonton passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 at

his home. He was the son of the late Virgil and Mary Garrett White. He was

retired from the State Highway Department and a member of the Foundation

Methodist Church. Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, May 22,

2019 at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the White Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM Tuesday and after 9:00 AM

Wednesday at the funeral home. He is survived by seven children. Mike

(Alisha) White of Edmonton. Steve (Tammy) White of Edmonton. Carol

Westmoreland of Knob Lick. Greg (Dianne) White of Edmonton. Jeff White of

Edmonton. Anita Campbell of Edmonton. Gary (Machelle) White of

Elizabethtown. A daughter in law Linda White of Indiana. Two brothers. Owen

and Van White both of Edmonton. He is also survived by fifteen grandchildren,

several step grandchildren and several great grandchildren. Besides his parents

he was preceded in death by his wives, Norma and Patricia. One son Larry

Wayne White and four sisters. Dixie Boston, Winnie Wallace, Mildred Boston and

Anna Shirley.