Pate Willard White age 79 of Edmonton passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 at
his home. He was the son of the late Virgil and Mary Garrett White. He was
retired from the State Highway Department and a member of the Foundation
Methodist Church. Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, May 22,
2019 at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the White Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM Tuesday and after 9:00 AM
Wednesday at the funeral home. He is survived by seven children. Mike
(Alisha) White of Edmonton. Steve (Tammy) White of Edmonton. Carol
Westmoreland of Knob Lick. Greg (Dianne) White of Edmonton. Jeff White of
Edmonton. Anita Campbell of Edmonton. Gary (Machelle) White of
Elizabethtown. A daughter in law Linda White of Indiana. Two brothers. Owen
and Van White both of Edmonton. He is also survived by fifteen grandchildren,
several step grandchildren and several great grandchildren. Besides his parents
he was preceded in death by his wives, Norma and Patricia. One son Larry
Wayne White and four sisters. Dixie Boston, Winnie Wallace, Mildred Boston and
Anna Shirley.
Pate Willard White
Pate Willard White age 79 of Edmonton passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 at
Please Leave a Reply