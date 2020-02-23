0 Shares

Patricia A. Payne, 77, Glasgow, died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at Glenview Health and Rehab Center. A native of Barren County, she was a daughter of the late Glen Calvin Cole and Hilda Alice Bewley Cole. She was a homemaker and a member of the Mt. Olivet Baptist Church.

Survivors include one grandson, Gavin Wilson Payne; one sister, Janet Gosnell of Glasgow; two brothers: Stanley Cole of Austin and Reid Cole of Glasgow; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Timothy Alan Payne; and one brother, Glen Cole, Jr.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens.

