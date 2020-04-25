0 Shares

Patricia Ann McQuitty, 78 passed away Wednesday from complications related to diabetes and dementia.

She was born to Eugene and Lorraine Bradford on April 8, 1942 in MO.

Pat was a strong woman that was never fearful of the many challenges that life presented. Her confidence was inspiring, her drive for being creative was natural and her creations were remarkable. She was musically inclined and had the gift of “play it by ear” that astonished everyone who had the opportunity to experience it.

She was a member of the BG Saddle Club and Arabian Horse Association BG Chapter.

Pat loved the Lord and was a longtime student of The Shepherds Chapel.

Pat is survived by her husband of 62 years, Daniel B. McQuitty. Three children: Michael McQuitty (Jennifer), Yvonne McQuitty, Dirk (Kimberly) McQuitty and a grandson Christopher McQuitty.

Arrangements for Pat McQuitty were entrusted to Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel.

