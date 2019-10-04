0 Shares

Patricia Ann “Pat” (Francis) Kerley, 74, of Glasgow, KY, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 2nd at 12:32 p.m. at TJ Samson Hospital. Patricia Ann was born on November 24th,1944, in Glasgow, KY to Ova and Haskel Francis. She married Hershal Kerley on March 17th, 1962. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a former Glasgow business owner and a member of Southside Baptist Church of Glasgow, KY.

Patricia Ann is survived by her husband, Hershal Kerley of Glasgow; her daughter Kim Kerley Kleis (John Kleis) of Bowling Green; her son Scott Kerley (Dawn Kerley) of Glasgow; her grandchildren Mallory Hyman (Adam Hyman), Cody Harmon, Madison Kerley, and Taryn Kerley; her sister Jean Bybee; her brother Howard Francis and several nieces and nephews.

Patricia Ann is preceded in death by her daughter Susan Kerley, her mother Ova Francis, her father Haskel Francis, her sisters Helen Roeder and Vera Nell McCoy and several other family members.

Funeral services will be 3:00pm, Saturday, October 5th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 4:00pm until 8:00pm and on Saturday until time for the services at the funeral home. The service will be officiated by Dr. Joe Turner and Pastor David Purichia.

Expressions of sympathy can be made to Crossroads Pregnancy Center in Glasgow, KY or to the raiseRED Dance Marathon for pediatric oncology and hematology research and patient care (raiseRED.org).