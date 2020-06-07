0 Shares

Patricia Ann (Patty) Blanton, 55, Cave City, passed away Friday, June 05, 2020, at Signature Health Care of Hart County. She was born December 30, 1964 in River Rouge, MI to the late Donald and Peggy Cochran Dufault and was the widow of Stanley Blanton. She was a homemaker and of the Catholic faith.

Survivors include two sons, Jerome Redmond, Glasgow, Ernest Blanton, Bardstown and seven grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 1 PM Monday at the Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel with cremation to follow. Visitation at the funeral home will be on Monday from 10 AM until time of services.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may be in the form of donations to assist with funeral expenses. They may be mailed to Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel, PO Box 457, Cave City, KY 42127 or left at the funeral home.

We would like to remind everyone that due to the Corona 19 virus that visitation and funeral services will be limited as to the number of visitors. We ask that those attending please wear your mask and maintain social distancing of 6 feet. Our lounge remains closed and restrooms are limited to only one at a time.

Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel is honored to assist the family with their arrangements in their time of need.

Related