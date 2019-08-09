0 Shares

Patricia Ann Pruett, age 78 of Brownsville, KY departed this life Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Genesis Edmonson Center. The Edmonson County native was born on April 3, 1941 to the late Elbert and Arzona Elmore Carroll.

Patricia was a homemaker and a member of Kyrock United Baptist Church.

She leaves to honor her memory– one daughter, Dee Dee Webb (Joey) of Brownsville; two grandchildren, Ethan and Kennedy Webb of Brownsville; two brothers, Chester Carroll (Charlotte) and Truman Carroll (Theresa) all of Sweeden and one sister, Norma Wesley of Corbin. She was also preceded in death by one daughter, Angella Marie Carroll; two brothers, Wade and Wayne Carroll and two sisters, Wilma Carroll and Danita Bell Huff.

Interment will be in Sweeden Cemetery.

VISITATION

12 – 8 PM, Saturday, August 10, 2019

10 AM- 2 PM, Sunday, August 11, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

2 PM, Sunday, August 11, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel