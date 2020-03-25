0 Shares

Patricia Ann Slater age 61 of Edmonton passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Ronald Douglas and Phyllis Mae Adams Taylor. She was retired from the Kentucky Department of Transportation.

Patricia is survived by two daughters; Stephanie and Iradell Slater both of Edmonton. Four grandchildren. Frank Jones, Allen Jones, Amista Slater and Keith Slater. One great grandchild Presley Lou Jones. One sister Mary Ann Jessie.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Howard Slater and a brother Douglas Wayne Taylor.

Private graveside services will be held.

