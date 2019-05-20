0 Shares

Patricia “Pat” Birge, 69, Glasgow, died Monday, May 20, 2019, at Commonwealth Specialty Hospital in Bowling Green. A native of Breckinridge County, she was the daughter of the late James Lester Stilwell and Anna LaVerne Clark Stilwell. She was a retired medical technician and a member of the East Main Street United Methodist Church.

Survivors include two sons: Billy Birge (Gary Webb) and Brian Birge (Rebekah) all of Glasgow; five grandchildren: Steven Birge, Scarlett Birge, Ethan Birge, Elliott Birge, and William Birge.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband William Harold “Bill” Birge.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the White Cemetery. Visitation will be after 1 pm Thursday at the funeral home.