Patricia Rose Garrett, of Glasgow, passed away on May 5, 2019. Patricia was born October 24, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois. She was the youngest of seven children (Sonny, Ed, Bob, Frank. Loretta, Billy, and Pat). She graduated from Tobin School and then worked as a restaurant cook and at the Visking Mfg. Co. near Midway Airport. She met Bob Garrett, an auto mechanic for a local Ford dealership, and they married October 23, 1954. They bought a suburban home in 1958 and raised a family.

In 1990, Bob and Pat bought a small farm outside of Glasgow, KY. They made many new friends and raised beef cattle and produced hay. Together they enjoyed long car trips throughout Kentucky and Tennessee.

Pat is survived by her sons Bobby, Mark, and her grandson Mitchell and his wife Dominika. Also, Emma Herbert of Las Vegas, NV and all the Garrett relatives: Luther and Carolyn Garrett, Ray and Betty Wooten, Joyce Hendricks, Pauline Lufkin, and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019 at St. Helens Catholic Church, with burial in the Woodland United Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home.