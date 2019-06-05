WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

PATRICIA ROSE GARRETT

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Patricia Rose Garrett, of Glasgow, passed away on May 5, 2019. Patricia was born October 24, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois. She was the youngest of seven children (Sonny, Ed, Bob, Frank. Loretta, Billy, and Pat). She graduated from Tobin School and then worked as a restaurant cook and at the Visking Mfg. Co. near Midway Airport. She met Bob Garrett, an auto mechanic for a local Ford dealership, and they married October 23, 1954. They bought a suburban home in 1958 and raised a family.

In 1990, Bob and Pat bought a small farm outside of Glasgow, KY. They made many new friends and raised beef cattle and produced hay. Together they enjoyed long car trips throughout Kentucky and Tennessee.

Pat is survived by her sons Bobby, Mark, and her grandson Mitchell and his wife Dominika. Also, Emma Herbert of Las Vegas, NV and all the Garrett relatives: Luther and Carolyn Garrett, Ray and Betty Wooten, Joyce Hendricks, Pauline Lufkin, and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019 at St. Helens Catholic Church, with burial in the Woodland United Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.