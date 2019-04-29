WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

PATRICK DAVID MITCHELL

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Patrick David Mitchell, 46, of Glasgow, died Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was born in Indianapolis, IN the son of the late Carl Buford Mitchell and Barbara June Sprouse Mitchell who survives. He worked as a forklift operator at Henkel Corporation in Bowling Green, Ky. Patrick was an avid San Francisco 49ers and UK Fan, and he loved collecting hats of his favorite teams. He was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 7 years, Ivah Shepherd Mitchell of Bowling Green; daughter, Heather Mitchell of Bowling Green; step daughter, Kelsey Vibbert of Glasgow; two grandchildren, Kyralynne Mitchell and Katana Fields; two brothers, Myron Mitchell of Bowling Green and Boyd Mitchell (Barbara) of Hardyville; 4 sisters, Elaine Wood (Ricky) of Glasgow, Janet Mitchell of Glasgow, Karen Watkins (Randy) of Glasgow and Sharon McClellan of Glasgow.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Minton Cemetery in Butler County. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 4:00pm until 8:00pm and on Wednesday morning until time for services.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.