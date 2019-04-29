0 Shares

Patrick David Mitchell, 46, of Glasgow, died Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was born in Indianapolis, IN the son of the late Carl Buford Mitchell and Barbara June Sprouse Mitchell who survives. He worked as a forklift operator at Henkel Corporation in Bowling Green, Ky. Patrick was an avid San Francisco 49ers and UK Fan, and he loved collecting hats of his favorite teams. He was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 7 years, Ivah Shepherd Mitchell of Bowling Green; daughter, Heather Mitchell of Bowling Green; step daughter, Kelsey Vibbert of Glasgow; two grandchildren, Kyralynne Mitchell and Katana Fields; two brothers, Myron Mitchell of Bowling Green and Boyd Mitchell (Barbara) of Hardyville; 4 sisters, Elaine Wood (Ricky) of Glasgow, Janet Mitchell of Glasgow, Karen Watkins (Randy) of Glasgow and Sharon McClellan of Glasgow.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Minton Cemetery in Butler County. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 4:00pm until 8:00pm and on Wednesday morning until time for services.