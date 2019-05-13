0 Shares

Patrick Key, 90, of Edmonton, died Monday, May 13, 2019 at the T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. He was born in Edmonson County on September 15, 1928, the son of the late Albert Key and Minnie Mae Bartlett Key. Mr. Key work for nearly 30 years as the custodian at the Barren County Vocational School and was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Mary Coulter Key; four children, Debbie Coffelt (Mikey) of Tompkinsville, James Walbert of Bowling Green, Teresa Jeter (Chris) and Donald Walbert both of Edmonton; Grandchildren, Chris Whitlow, Christy Vibbert, Leslie Hurt, Karie & Emily Jeter, Aaron, Jessica, Jake, Sam, Rachel, Todd, Rodney and Jeremy Walbert; several great grandchildren; Nephews, Bobby Key (Linda) of Cave City and Aaron Key; Niece, Laura Key.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his 1st wife, Mary Frances Baldock Key; son Carl Jr. Walbert; three brothers, William Taylor, Carlton and Evan Key; one sister, Anna Fields Key.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Wednesday, May 15th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the New Salem Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 2:00pm until 8:00pm and on Wednesday until time for services at the funeral home.