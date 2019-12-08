0 Shares

Patsy Ann Esters, age 80, of Cave City, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at NHC Healthcare of Glasgow. She was a native of Hart County, and a member of Horse Cave Baptist Church. She retired from Houchens Industries in Horse Cave. She was a avid gardener, a homemaker, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great- grandmother, aunt and sister.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter & Gypsy Smith and one sister, Peggy Rose.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Kenneth Esters; one son, Terry Esters (Connie) of Cave City; three daughters, Jean Ann Emerson (Doug) of Smiths Grove, Pam Poynter (Juluian) of Cave City and Kennetha Foster (Roy “Collin”) of Mission, TX; twelve grandchildren, Jason Esters, Sheena Hughes, Chris Emerson, Dustin Emerson, Tracie Branham, Nicholas Poynter, Shea Lambirth, Travis Poynter, Kenton Poynter, Celeste Strange, Carmen Strange & Colleen Foster; eighteen great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild and two sisters, Becky Smith of Prospect & Mary Smith of Brooks; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, the 9th, and from 8 a.m. until time of service on Tuesday.

Condolences may be expressed on line at www.winnfuneralhome.com

Related