Patsy H. Reece, 90, of Glasgow, formerly of Hiseville, died on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the Barren County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Decatur, Illinois, the daughter of the late Walter and Pearl (Holt) Hartman. She was also the foster daughter of the late Jack and Etta Marie (Cobb) Silver of Hoopeston Illinois.

Patsy met her future husband C. Wayne Reece in Hoopeston. They married in March 1950. They then moved to Hiseville to be closer to his family. He preceded her in death January 19, 2005.

Patsy was a homemaker. She was a hard worker, working in the tobacco patch and cooking delicious meals for those who worked in tobacco. She was a member of the Hoopeston Christian Church.

Survivors include her two daughters: Vickie Reece Woodward and her husband Bud, and Pamela Reece Goode and her husband Billy; four grandchildren: Bradley (Alicia) Goode, Andrew Woodward, Brandon (Cristian) Goode and Kristina (Michael) Casteel all of Glasgow; ten great-grandchildren: Maxwell, Brianna, Garrett, Grayson, Daisy, Amber, Lacy Goode, Jonathan, Sarah and Lucas Casteel; two step great grandchildren: Alizabeth Rogers and Colin Lohden all of Glasgow; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Besides her husband, Patsy was preceded in death by her brother, John Silver and a great grandson, Matthew Casteel.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Hiseville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday and after 9:00 a.m. Thursday until time for services.