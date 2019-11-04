0 Shares

Patsy Miller Stice, age 77, of Park City, departed this life on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at her residence. The Edmonson County native was born on January 7, 1942 to the late Glendon Miller and Verda Davis Miller. She was married to her devoted husband of fifty-nine years, Harlan Stice, who survives.

Patsy retired as a teacher from Barren County School System. She was a member of Little Hope Missionary Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School and was the pianist for many years. She was also a member of the Kentucky Retired Teacher Association.

Besides her husband, she leaves to honor her memory— one daughter, Myra Ray (Eugene) of Smiths Grove; granddaughter, Bretta Jo Stice of Brooklyn, NY; grandsons, Ethan Ray (fiancée Jordon Engler) and Aaron Ray all of Smiths Grove; sister, Peggy Emberton (Robert) of Cave City; brother-in-law, Larry Stice (Terra) of Park City; sister-in-law, Gail Toms (Donnie) of Big Reedy and several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her son, Brently Harlan Stice.

Interment will be in Hawkins Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Hawkins Cemetery, c/o Tim Davis, 419 Roy Davis Road, Smiths Grove, KY 42171.

VISITATION

12 – 8 pm, Wednesday, November 6, 2019

9 am – 1:30 pm, Thursday, November 7, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

2 pm, Thursday, November 7, 2019

Little Hope Missionary Baptist Church

