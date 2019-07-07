Paul Alan Jones, 48, of Hendersonville, formerly of Bowling Green, passed away July 5, 2019.

The Russell Springs native was born June 25, 1971 to Alan Phelps Jones and Tina Eastham Milliner. He is preceded in death by his father, Alan Phelps Jones; grandfather, Paul Jones; paternal great-grandparents, Carl and Elizabeth Phelps; cousin, John Carl Phelps; and maternal grandmother, Grace Eastham.

He was a graduate and football player at Bowling Green High School and later attended Eastern Kentucky University and graduated from Western Kentucky University. Paul worked for Regency Bank in Nashville and was later an insurance agent. He was an avid University of Kentucky basketball and Notre Dame football fan. Paul loved his children, people, and being social.

In addition to his mother, he is also survived by children, Andrew Jones and Morgan Jones both of Bowling Green; sister, Summer Milliner of Bowling Green; grandmother, Jerry Jones of Russell Springs; step-father, Wayne Milliner of Auburn; former wife, June Franklin; and several special friends.

Funeral service will be held at noon Tuesday at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel with visitation from 10 a.m. until service time. A committal service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Phelps Cemetery in Jamestown, Kentucky.