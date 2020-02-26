0 Shares

Paul David Netherton, 57, Glasgow, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 at his residence. Born February 11, 1963 in Tompkinsville, KY he was a son of the late Joyce Coryne Pitcock Netherton and Paul Wayne Netherton.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Netherton; one son, Jason Leonard (Tiffany) Netherton, Stanford, KY; two sisters, Angie (Robert) Shirley, Glasgow and Kim (James) Piper, Knob Lick; and three grandchildren, Jason Paul, Jaden, and Tessa Netherton.

Preceding him in death besides his parents, were one brother Doyle Netherton and one sister Donna Lynn Netherton.

Funeral services will be Friday, February 28, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at McMurtrey Funeral Home with Brother Roger Poynter, officiating. Burial will follow in the Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, February 28, 2020, 10:00 A.M. until time of services at 1:00.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the funeral fund at McMurtrey Funeral Home.

