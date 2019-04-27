0 Shares

Paul Kenneth Huffman, age 88 of Summer Shade died April 23, 2019 at the Commonwealth Regional Specialty Hospital in Bowling Green, Ky. Born February 2, 1931 to the late Sherman and Iva Smith Huffman. He was a welder in the automotive industry.

He is survived by one daughter Donna Huffman, Bowling Green, one sister Susan Spencer, Indianapolis, IN; and caregiver and special friend, Mary Kingrey.

In addition to his parents, he was preceeded in death by his wife Glynn Huffman and ten brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be Sunday April 27, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at the McMurtrey Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Hagan officiating. Burial will follow in the Monroe County Memorial Lawn.

Visitation will be Saturday – April 26, 2019 from 5:00 – 8:00 P.M. and after 8:00 A.M. on Sunday till time of service at 2:00 P.M.

Memorials can be made to the Summer Shade Fire Department and can be left at the funeral home.