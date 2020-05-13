0 Shares

Paul Louis Wood, Sr., 85, of Fountain Run, KY, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the Monroe County Medical Center. Paul was born in Monroe County, KY on July 21, 1934, a son of the late Roy and Olene (Goad) Wood.

He was married to Virginia Maxine (Brandon) Wood, who preceded him in death on June 22, 1983.

Other than his wife and parents, he is preceded in death by his step mother, Ethel Mae (Pedigo) Wood; brother, Kenneth Wood; and daughter and son-in-law, Virginia Gayle and Sandy Presley.

Due to the current situations, there will be a private funeral service with burial in White Oak Ridge Cemetery.

He worked in farming and road construction.

His survivors include, two sons, Paul Louis Wood, Jr., and wife June, of Red Boiling Springs, TN; William Kevin Wood, and wife, Chris, of Lafayette, TN; three daughters, Marla Wood, and companion, Anthony, of Lafayette, TN; Sonya Gann, and husband, Tim, of Lafayette, TN; and Angie Morgan, and husband, Ronnie, of Red Boiling Springs, TN; 12 grandchildren; and 24 great grandchildren. Also surviving are two brothers, Bobby Wood, of Gamaliel, KY; Jackie Wood, of LaVergne, TN; two sisters, Lavern Cain, of Red Boiling Springs, TN; and Estell Veatch of Franklin, TN.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to White Oak Ridge Cemetery. This may be mailed to Fountain Run Funeral Home, PO Box 67, Fountain Run, KY, 42133.

