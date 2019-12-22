0 Shares

Paul Roger Belk, 89, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. He was a U. S. Army Veteran and a member of the Horse Cave Baptist Church.

He is survived by one nephew: Gary Belk; two nieces: Marsha Langley and Kay Perkins; his sister-in-law: Laverne Belk; a special friend: Ann Logsdon and her husband Gary.

He was preceded in death by his wife: Margaret Belk.

Funeral will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, December 26, 2019 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Glasgow Chapter 20 DAV will provide honors at the cemetery. Visitation will be after 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home until time for services.

