Paulette Brooks Glass, age 72 of Glasgow, departed this life on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Greenview Regional Hospital. The Edmonson County native was born on March 16, 1947 to the late Anson and Alda Williams Brooks. She was married to Freeman Henry Glass, who preceded her in death.

Paulette was a homemaker and a member of Kyrock United Baptist Church.

She leaves to honor her memory– two children, Matthew Glass of Glasgow and Laura Beth Glass of Bowling Green; two brothers, Bobby Brooks of Anneta and Haskel Brooks (Ruby) of Warrenton, MO; five sisters, Barbara Sneed of Glasgow, Valma Hornsby of Anneta, Pam Mills (Steve) of Glasgow, Wilma Evans (Mike) of Sweeden of Kathy Carroll (Keith) of Bee Spring and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by six siblings, Randall Brooks, Douglas Brooks, Larry Brooks, Mary Clark, Eddie Brooks and Ricky Brooks.

Interment will be in Cove Hollow Cemetery.

VISITATION

5 – 8 PM, Wednesday, January 1, 2019

10 AM – 8 PM, Thursday, January 2, 2019

10 AM – 1 PM, Friday, January 3, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

1 PM, Friday, January 3, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

