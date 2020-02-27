0 Shares

Pearlie Fields, age 73, of Glasgow, KY, died Thursday, February 27, 2020 at her residence. The daughter of the late Elgar Pearson and the late Anna (Smith) Pearson, she was born on January 14, 1947 in Chattanooga, TN. She was a founding member and treasurer of Upper Room Harvest Church.

She is survived by her husband, L.B. Fields; six sons, Russell Fields, Arizona, John Mosier (Lisa), Glasgow, Danny Fields (Lynn), Glasgow, Ricky Mosier (Julie), Munfordville, Chris Hale (Candace), Piqua, OH, Virgil Fields (Bethany), Glasgow; three daughters, Cathy Dickens (Billy), Clarksville, TN, Becky Thomas (Kenny), Glasgow, Anna Smith, Merry Oaks; one sister, Brenda Hazelwood, Elizabethtown; 19 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Anna Hale and Sandy Hazelwood; one brother, George H. Pearson; one brother in law, Jackie V. Hazelwood; one grandson, Thomas Scott; one nephew, Wayne Hazelwood; one niece, Vicki Hill.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM, Sunday, March 1 at A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11:00 until 8:00 PM Saturday and Sunday morning until time for services at the funeral home.

