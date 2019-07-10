UPDATE: Pedestrian on bicycle involved in accident, GEPB superintendent involved

0 Shares

UPDATE:

The Glasgow Police Department says an accident involving Glasgow Electric Plant Board Superintendent William “Billy” J. Ray has left him with injuries.

According to a news release, Ashley Case, of Glasgow, failed to see Ray when turning from Cleveland Avenue onto S.L. Rogers Wells Boulevard. Case was driving a 2014 Nissan Pathfinder.

According to police, Ray was eastbound on Cleveland Avenue when he collided with Case’s vehicle.

Police say Ray has been transported to Vanderbilt Hospital for head injuries. Case was not injured.

Police are currently investigating this accident.

Glasgow Police has confirmed William Billy Ray was involved in an accident this morning involving his bicycle and a vehicle.

Police tell WCLU News that they have no further information available at this time. Lt.Terry Flatt, public information officer, says he expects more information to be released later this morning.