Peggy Jo Ballard, 76, Beaumont, KY passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at T J Samson Hospital. Born September 29, 1943 in Glasgow, KY she was a daughter of the late Rance and Delsie Ford Ballard.

She worked in factories and was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include one son, Scott (Gayle) Ballard, Beaumont; one sister, Polly (Ray) Shaw, Beaumont; one grandson, Cody (Meagan Jones) Ballard; and four grandchildren, Paxton, Kambrie, Harper and Hadley Ballard.

Preceding her in death, besides her parents, were one brother, Rance Ford Ballard, Jr and one sister, Patty Ann Ballard.

Memorial services will be held at a later date as cremation was chosen.

McMurtrey Funeral Home is assisting the family.

