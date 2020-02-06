0 Shares

Peggy L. Crowe, 71, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Tuesday, February 4th, suddenly, at Monroe County Medical Center ER in Tompkinsville.

Peggy was born in Monroe County, KY on August 23, 1948, daughter of the late Marjorie (Howard) and Finley Crowe.

Peggy is survived by daughter, Brenda Wheeler, of Tompkinsville, KY;

son,Bobby, husband of Delinda Deckard, of Indianapolis, IN;

5 Grandchildren, Jordan Wheeler & wife Leslie, Codi & Kaley Thompson, Caleb & Cade Deckard & sister, Rosie Froedge, of Tompkinsville, KY & sister-in-law, Beth Crowe of Gamaliel.

Other than her parents, Brother, Tim Crowe preceded her in death.

Funeral Service will be held 1 PM on Saturday, February 8th at Yokley Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY. Brother Gary Emberton will officiate.

Visitation will be held 4 PM to 8 PM on Friday, February 7th at Yokley Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY & 6 AM to 1 PM on Saturday, February 8th at Yokley Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY.

Burial in the Ebenezer Cemetery.

