Peggy Smedley Young, 81 of Bowling Green passed peacefully at the Hospice House of Southern Ky. with family at her side

She was a daughter of the late William “Bud” and Edna Wright Smedley and is preceded in death by a grandson, Trent Young and a brother, Gerry Smedley. She was a housewife, a member of Lost River Church of Christ and Springhill Homemakers.

Her survivors include her husband, Bobby E. Young; son, Kevin Young (Connie); three daughters, Kim Vickous (Gordon), Karen Pitts (Dennis), and Kelly White (Jeff); seven grandchildren, Brandon Vickous, Jonathan Vickous, Paul Vickous, Tanner Granata, Kelcie White, Aaron LeBrun and Cole LeBrun; eight great grandchildren; one brother, William “Bill” Smedley (Judy); a sister-in-law, Lynn Smedley and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at Lost River Church of Christ at 2 p.m. Saturday with visitation from 12-2 at the church. Arrangements were entrusted to Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel.

