Pennsylvania groundhog declares early spring ‘a certainty’

Feb 02, 2020 7:29AM (GMT 13:29)

Pennsylvania’s most famous groundhog has revealed an early spring is on the way. At sunrise on Sunday, members of Punxsutawney Phil’s top hat-wearing inner circle revealed the furry forecaster’s prediction. The annual event has its origin in a German legend that says if a furry rodent casts a shadow on Feb. 2, winter continues. If not, spring comes early. In reality, Phil’s prediction is decided ahead of time by the group on Gobbler’s Knob, a tiny hill just outside Punxsutawney. That’s about 65 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.

