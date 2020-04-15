0 Shares

Perry R. Taylor, 61 of Bowling Green died Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the Medical Center. The Barren County native was owner of Star Motor Bike and ATV. He was a member of AMA, an avid motorcycle enthusiast, and enjoyed playing golf.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Barry Alan Taylor and Troy Neal Taylor.

His survivors include his wife, Deniese Guy Taylor; his parents, Ken and Ella Dean Taylor; his sister, Carla Taylor, one nephew, Weston Taylor and one niece Brittany Taylor and a host of friends.

Due to Covid-19 a private family service will be held with burial at Fairview Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel.

Family request donations be made to Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society, 1925 Old Louisville Rd., Bowling Green, Ky 42101

