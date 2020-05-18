Police: Person charged with rape was involved in sexual relationship with minor

1 Shares

Brittany Paxson, 21, was arrested May 14, 2020, after Glasgow Police said Paxson had a sexual relationship with a minor.

(Barren County Detention Center)

GLASGOW, Ky. – A person who purportedly had a sexual relationship with a juvenile was charged and arrested last week.

Glasgow Police arrested Brittany K. Paxson, 21, is charged with third-degree rape. The Department of Social Services alerted police about an incident that had occurred an earlier date.

Paxson is scheduled to appear in court May 18 at 9 a.m. Bond for this charge is set at $5,000.

