Police: Person charged with rape was involved in sexual relationship with minor
(Barren County Detention Center)
GLASGOW, Ky. – A person who purportedly had a sexual relationship with a juvenile was charged and arrested last week.
Glasgow Police arrested Brittany K. Paxson, 21, is charged with third-degree rape. The Department of Social Services alerted police about an incident that had occurred an earlier date.
Paxson is scheduled to appear in court May 18 at 9 a.m. Bond for this charge is set at $5,000.