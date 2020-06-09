Person dies after crash in Campbellsville

10 Shares

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. – Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Sunday.

The collision happened around 9:28 a.m. on Kentucky 210, just four miles north of Campbellsville. Police received a complaint of a reckless driver on Kentucky 210.

Police located the vehicle matching the complainant’s description and attempted to initiated a traffic stop.

Thomas Hunt, 76, of Campbellsville, was driving a 2007 Chevy pickup truck westbound along the roadway when he ran off the road multiple times. The vehicle then traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a culvert.

Hunt was transported to the Taylor Regional Hospital and later transported to the University of Louisville Hospital where he died.

