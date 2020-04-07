Person dies in motorcycle crash along Bethel Church Road, one injured

0 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – An eastern Barren County motorcycle crash Monday resulted in one death and injury.

The Barren County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident with injury along Bethel Church Road around 2:17 p.m. Monday. Police say Kyle Dodson, 28, was lying on the roadway after crashing his motorcycle.

Dodson failed to negotiate a curve while traveling northbound on the roadway. He was driving a 2009 Yamaha motorcycle. The failure to turn the curve completely resulted in the motorcycle’s lay over in the roadway.

Dodson was taken to T.J. Samson Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. A passenger, Ashley W. Dodson, was also taken to the hospital for apparent non-life threatening injuries.

Related