Person identified in Hart County house fire

SUMMERSVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal residential fire in Hart County.

Authorities were contacted just after 2:18 p.m. Tuesday. An individual was located inside a detached garage/ barn, which was destroyed due to a fire.

Police responded to the scene and located an unidentified adult in the debris. Police say that person was identified as Freddie A. Wells, 67, of Summersville.

The adjacent residence was unoccupied and not damaged. Wells was pronounced dead, and the coroner removed the body from the residence.

Wells’ body was taken to Louisville for an autopsy. Police later identified Wells after releasing preliminary information Tuesday.

Detective Courtney Milam is leading the death investigation.

