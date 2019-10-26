Phillip Booker
Phillip Booker, 70, of Brownsville passed away at 7:50 PM Wednesday Oct. 23, 2019 at Edmonson Center.
The Edmonson County native was a carpenter. He was a son of the late Jonce Booker and Helen Johnson Booker. He was preceded in death by a brother, Preston Booker.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday at Gravil Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 12:00 Noon Saturday.
Surviving are a son, Keith Booker (Stephanie) of Sevierville, TN; a brother, Danny Booker of Brownsville; four grandchildren, Dustin, Amber, Courtney and Logan Booker; and three great grandchildren, Aaliyah, Sadie and Harleigh Booker.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to help pay funeral expenses and may be sent to:
Gravil Funeral Home
P. O. Box 306
Brownsville, KY 42210