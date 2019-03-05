WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

PHILLIP DALE JONES, SR

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Phillip Dale Jones Sr. age 72 of Edmonton passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Signature Health Care in Glasgow.    Born in Indiana he was the son of the late Gene Jones and Gladys Martin Reece.    Phillip was a retired truck driver and of the Baptist faith.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM  Sunday at Butler Funeral Home with burial in the Metcalfe County Memorial Gardens.   Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM  Saturday and after 9:00 AM Sunday at the funeral home.

He is survived by three children.   Phillip Jones, Jr., Tracy Murphy and Teresa Jones all of Edmonton.    One half sister Dianne.    Four grandchildren.    Jessica Barrett, Mason Tyler Jones, Wilson Reid Jones and Taylor Mae Hall.   One great grandchild Serenity Roseanna Best.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.