Phillip Dale Jones Sr. age 72 of Edmonton passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Signature Health Care in Glasgow. Born in Indiana he was the son of the late Gene Jones and Gladys Martin Reece. Phillip was a retired truck driver and of the Baptist faith.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Sunday at Butler Funeral Home with burial in the Metcalfe County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM Saturday and after 9:00 AM Sunday at the funeral home.

He is survived by three children. Phillip Jones, Jr., Tracy Murphy and Teresa Jones all of Edmonton. One half sister Dianne. Four grandchildren. Jessica Barrett, Mason Tyler Jones, Wilson Reid Jones and Taylor Mae Hall. One great grandchild Serenity Roseanna Best.