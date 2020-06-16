0 Shares

Phillip Howard Scarborough, 58 of Bowling Green died Saturday, June 13, 2020 in Bowling Green.

Phillip was a son of the late Loyd Howard and Mary Elizabeth Fletcher Scarborough. He was an auto body painter and attended Hillview Heights Baptist Church.

His survivors include two sons, Steven Phillip and Nicholas Loyd Scarborough; three sisters, Linda Futrell, Maggie Howell and Sandy Preble; one brother, Wayne Scarborough and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at Fletcher Cemetery in Erin, TN. Services are in the care of Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel.

