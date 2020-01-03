PHOTOS: Helping the Hardworking for the Holidays

0 Shares

Tina Wood, an employee with the Glasgow-Barren County Chamber of Commerce, hugs Jamie Byrd after receiving a holiday gift.

Photos by Brennan Crain.

GLASGOW – The Holidays may be over but the joy that is associated with them tends to resonate weeks after their passing. For several Glaswegians, Christmastime came early as Jamie Bewley Byrd saw an opportunity to give the “hardworking” a gift of appreciation before Christmas.

WCLU News went along with Byrd on Dec. 19, 2019 as she visited three local businesses to present gifts to people who were nominated to receive the gifts. Byrd thought of the idea several weeks ago and made her dream come true while giving others hope for the holiday season. To read more about the initiative, visit this article or listen to Byrd discuss her ideas with Brennan Crain and Daniel Suddeath on Convergence.

Related