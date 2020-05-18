0 Shares

Phyllis (Ford) Pitcock, 87, of Glasgow, KY, formerly of Tompkinsville, KY, passed away Thursday, May 14th, surrounded by her family at NHC in Glasgow, KY.

Phyllis was born in the Ebenezer Community of Monroe County on June 10, 1932, a daughter of the late Clara Mae (Turner) Ford and Will Ford. After her mothers death she was raised by her step-mother, Clovie Ford.

On May 15, 1951, she married Jimmie Dale Pitcock in Fayetteville, N.C. Jimmie Dale preceded her in death on May 8, 2017.

Phyllis was a homemaker, avid walker, and loved working in her flower garden. She was an avid golfer, and while playing with her good friends, Mary Alice Deckard and Vonnie Spear, she hit a hole-in-one, making her the first lady to hold the title at Hidden Hills Country Club. She was a member of Tompkinsville First Baptist Church for over 72 years.

Phyllis is survived by two sons, Gary Pitcock, of South Windsor, CT, Clark Pitcock, and wife, Beverly, of Glasgow, KY, a daughter, Sandra Smith, and husband, Bob, of Glasgow, KY, three grandchildren, Mark Smith, and wife, Lindsey, Laura Dyer, and husband, Josh, and Olivia Pitcock,and three great grandchildren, Isabella, Ryker, and Penelope.

Phyllis is also survived by five sisters, Kathern Simpson, of Tompkinsville, KY, Runelle Woodcock, of Louisville, KY, Jackie Anderson, of Glasgow, KY, JoDean Young, of Indiana, and Joyce Embry, of Bowling Green, KY

Other than her husband, parents, and step mother, she is preceded in death by five sisters, Cleo Shepard, Hazel Ritter, Nora Dye, Clarene Ray, Inez Shive, and , and three brothers, Guydell, Kenneth and Dennis Ford.

Due to the current regulations of Covid-19, all services will be private, with burial in Ebenezer Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Yokley Trible Funeral Home.



