Phyllis Groce, age 65 of Burkesville, KY passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN. Phyllis was born on September 27, 1953 in Cumberland County, KY to the late Floyd “Hodo” Branham and Virgie Riddle Branham. Phyllis was an E.M.T. with the Cumberland County E.M.S. for several years. Later she attended P.J.’s College of Cosmetology in Glasgow. She owned and operated Phyllis’ Beauty Shop for over 35 years before her retirement. She was a member of Burkesville Baptist Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one brother, Gary Branham.

Survivors Include:

Her Husband- Steve Groce of Burkesville, KY

Two Daughters- Mandi Walker and her husband Micky of Burkesville, KY and Lacey Phillips and her husband Jason of Franklin, KY

One Sister- Lana Hogan and her husband Doug of Frankfort, KY

Two Brothers- Ricky Branham and his wife Carolyn and Dennis Branham and his wife Tami all of Burkesville, KY

Two Grandchildren- LaRissa Walker and Jacey Kate Walker both of Burkesville, KY

Her Special Dog- Angel

and a host of nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service:

Monday, June 03, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home, 304 N. Main Street, Burkesville, KY with burial in Murley Cemetery. Family requests visitation on Sunday, June 02, 2019 from 4 P.M. until 9 P.M. at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to the Murley Cemetery Fund c/o Larry Anderson, 4151 Judio Rd. Burkesville, KY 42717 or the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202