Pike County man indicted after hosting underage drinking parties

0 Shares

According to Attorney General Andy Beshear, the Pike County grand jury last week indicted 51-year-old Anthony Baker for crimes that allegedly occurred while he hosted underage drinking parties, which included the use of illegal narcotics.

The grand jury indicted Baker for second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, a Class D felony; third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, a Class A misdemeanor; and second-degree wanton endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor.

The youngest minor allegedly attending these parties was 15 years old.

A charge is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Baker is scheduled to be arraigned in Pike Circuit Court on July 31 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Beshear’s office says Kentuckians have a moral and legal duty to report any instance of child abuse to local law enforcement or to Kentucky’s Child Abuse hotline at 877-597-2331 or 877-KYSAFE1.