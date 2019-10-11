Pikeville drug bust leads to several arrests

0 Shares

Kentucky State Police detectives and Pikeville Drug Task Force officers conducted a “drug roundup” Pike and Jefferson Counties Oct. 1.

Seven sealed indictments were handed down from a federal grand jury. Troopers and detectives served arrest warrants on multiple subjects. According to a news release, all were indicted for conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine (over 500 grams).

The indictments came after a lengthy KSP and DEA drug investigation. Since the investigation, six warrants were served throughout Pike, Floyd and Jefferson Counties.

Police arrested Ivory Dean, 33, of Louisville; Lois Spears, 25, of Pikeville; Emilee Yonts, 32, of Ashcamp; John Wesley Wright, 39, of Pikeville; Lauren Ashley Powell, 21, of Elkhorn City; and Charles Doneghy, 31, of Louisville.

Drug tips can be reported to investigators at Post 9 by calling (606) 433-7711. Callers can remain anonymous.