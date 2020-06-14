Pikeville Structure Fire Leaves One Dead

6 Shares

Just after 7 AM Saturday, Pikeville Post 9 received a 911 call reporting a structure fire on Grapevine Road in the Fedscreek area of Pike County. During fire suppression efforts a body was discovered inside the structure. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Pike County Coroner’s office.

Kentucky State Police detectives and arson personnel are on the scene collecting evidence and obtaining statements on the investigation. This is an ongoing investigation and further details will be released as they become available.

