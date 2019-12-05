WCLU

PILOT FOR AMERICAN AIRLINES ARRESTED FOR SHOOTING DEATHS OF THREE

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A pilot for an American Airlines subsidiary has been arrested in the 2015 shooting deaths of three people in Kentucky.
News outlets report 51-year-old Christian R. Martin was arrested Saturday at the Louisville airport.
Martin was indicted Friday by a Christian County grand jury in the 2015 deaths of Calvin and Pamela Phillips and Edward Dansereau, all of Pembroke.
American Airlines says in a statement it is cooperating in the investigation. The airline says Martin has been a pilot for subsidiary PSA Airlines since January 2018.
It wasn’t immediately known whether Martin has an attorney who could comment. He was being held in the Christian County Detention Center on murder, arson and burglary charges along with tampering with physical evidence.
Authorities have not given a motive for the slayings.

