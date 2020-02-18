Players, Cunningham named to fourth region teams

8 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – Several Glasgow and Barren County basketball players were named to the Fourth Region Coaches Association All Region teams Tuesday.

Glasgow High School senior Ashanti Gore was recognized as fourth region Player of the Year. Junior Anzley Adwell was named to the second regional team.

Barren County High School senior Elizabeth Bertram was also named to the first region team, joining Gore.

Boy’s teams across the area also received accolades.

Glasgow High School senior Nik Sorrell and Barren County High School junior Aden Nyekan were selected to the All Region first team. GHS senior Jaden Franklin was named to the second team.

Barren County High School basketball coach Warren Cunningham was named as the fourth region Coach of the Year.

Warren Central’s Dre Boyd received recognition as the boys region Player of the Year.

