Police actively searching for inmate, escaped early Tuesday

Kentucky State Police is actively searching for an escaped inmate in Warren County.

An inmate walked away from a work release program near Scottsville Road and Oliver Street, a news release said. The inmate is Michael B. Lane, 36, of Bowling Green. He is a white man with brown hair, brown eyes, and weights around 175 pounds. Police say he is 5-foot 10-inches tall.

Anyone with information is urged to contact KSP Post 3 Bowling Green at (270) 782-2010 or by Text a Tip via the Kentucky State Police app. Callers may remain anonymous, a news release said.

