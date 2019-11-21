Police arrest 2 in Barren County suspicious complaint call

10 Shares

Two people were arrested in Barren County Tuesday after police responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint.

The Barren County Sheriff’s Office says Jay P. Hicks and Betty J. Johnson were arrested on drug charges after police responded to Carden Road. Police responded to a complaint that a vehicle was parked near railroad tracks in the area, according to arrest citations.

Police say when they arrived, a fire was burning in the area. Hicks purportedly threw a bag into the fire. Police later discovered it was methamphetamine. Police also discovered needle caps, a needle and a small plastic baggy of a white crystal substance.

Hicks denied that the paraphernalia and drugs were his, but others in the vehicle told police Hicks brought the drugs for them to use. In fact, all occupants of the vehicle had consumed methamphetamine prior to police’s arrival, according to the citations.

Johnson admitted to using methamphetamine and marijuana prior to police’s arrival. She also had a pipe in her left pocket. Johnson told police “there may be a some marijuana in the floor board,” the citation said.

The pipe had a white residue inside consistent with methamphetamine. She was unsteady on her feet and police determined she was under the influence.

Both Johnson and Hicks were arrested and charged with crimes relating to possession of drugs and paraphernalia. They were lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

