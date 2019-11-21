Police arrest 3 along Old Bowling Green Road, officials serve warrant and find drugs

22 Shares

A Cave City woman and man went to jail Wednesday after they were found to be in possession of drugs.

The Barren County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop along Old Bowling Green Road. According to an arrest citation, police initially thought the vehicle was not going to stop. The car later pulled over in a driveway along the roadway.

Police deployed a K-9 unit on the vehicle and were alerted to a purse. Police say the purse contained 13 Hydrocodone pills and cash, a digital scale and bag containing suspected marijuana.

A glass methamphetamine pipe was also located under the passenger seat. Police say Heather J. Gillock had “extremely slurred speech” and was confused. Her pupils were also dilated.

Gillock was under the influence of an illegal substance that police did not specify. Gillock was arrested on charges relating to trafficking in a controlled substance.

Joseph T. Downey was also arrested for use of an illegal substance police say was methamphetamine.

Dustin W. Rupe was also in the vehicle. He was served an arrest warrant out of Monroe County.

They were lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

