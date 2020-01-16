Police arrest additional person in Monroe County murder investigation

0 Shares

TOMPKINSVILLE, Ky. – Authorities in Monroe County say an additional person has been arrested in a murder investigation.

Police responded to a stabbing along West Carmen Street in Tompkinsville Jan. 9. Police say 64-year-old Murrel Pruitt was lying on the floor of the living room inside the home with several apparent stab wounds. Pruitt later died in the home, police said.

Joanne Tooley, Pruitt’s girlfriend, was arrested as the perpetrator. She was charged with murder (domestic violence) and was transported to the Barren County Detention Center.

Now, police said a man is in custody in connection to the investigation. James Eric Forrest was arrested and charged with first degree assault. Police said the investigation is ongoing and is under the direction of Officer Ricky Shirley with Tompkinsville Police Department.

